Head-To-Head Survey: United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) versus SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and United Parks & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million 0.60 -$1.85 million ($0.95) -2.10 United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.90 $234.20 million $3.72 14.10

Profitability

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SCWorx and United Parks & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -42.58% -25.64% -18.36% United Parks & Resorts 13.84% -88.59% 9.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SCWorx and United Parks & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A United Parks & Resorts 1 2 2 0 2.20

United Parks & Resorts has a consensus target price of $59.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.01%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than SCWorx.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats SCWorx on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx. In addition, the company focuses on selling personal protective equipment and COVID-19 rapid test kits. It sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its direct sales force, and distribution and reseller partnerships. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

