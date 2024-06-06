Head to Head Comparison: Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Agent Information Software and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Agent Information Software alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A IBEX 0 3 2 0 2.40

IBEX has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 22.14%. Given IBEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A IBEX 5.57% 20.23% 10.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agent Information Software and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Agent Information Software and IBEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IBEX $523.12 million 0.52 $31.58 million $1.53 10.27

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of IBEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IBEX beats Agent Information Software on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agent Information Software

(Get Free Report)

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.