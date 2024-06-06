HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.68. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bitfarms by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,681 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 58.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,647 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Bitfarms by 745.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Bitfarms by 51.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 885,217 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at $2,051,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

