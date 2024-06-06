Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Shares Down 13.7%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 11,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 16,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure in the United States. It offers HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

