Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Shares Down 13.7%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 11,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 16,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Hammer Fiber Optics Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.
About Hammer Fiber Optics
Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure in the United States. It offers HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hammer Fiber Optics
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.