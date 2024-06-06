Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03). Approximately 55 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £993,095.00 and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.33.

About Gulf Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

