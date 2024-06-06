Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 6.1%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 1,369,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,094,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). The business had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,436,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,925,000 after acquiring an additional 305,372 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,232,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,568,000 after acquiring an additional 53,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Guardant Health by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,452 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,888,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,174,000 after buying an additional 298,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

