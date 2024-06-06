Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Guardant Health Stock Up 11.4 %

NASDAQ GH opened at $31.19 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $168.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

