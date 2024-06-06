Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Annual Dividend of $5.60 (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 5.597 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASR traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $325.24. 39,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.84 and its 200-day moving average is $299.88. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ASR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

