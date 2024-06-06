Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 49,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 310,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Greenlane Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlane

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenlane stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,048 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 12.37% of Greenlane worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.