GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Stock Price Down 14%

Shares of GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) fell 14% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 119,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 57,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

