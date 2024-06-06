Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Trading 2.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGLGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. 1,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

