Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Trading 2.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. 1,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Get Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.