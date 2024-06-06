Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) is EMG Holdings L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 608.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666,666 shares during the quarter. Great Ajax accounts for 1.7% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EMG Holdings L.P. owned 7.06% of Great Ajax worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJX. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 56.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $1,817,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 807,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 87,413 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Great Ajax Price Performance

NYSE AJX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,583. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.96%.

About Great Ajax

(Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.