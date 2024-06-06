Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $2,196,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,359 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $100,387,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.49. 2,105,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

