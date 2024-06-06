GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,472,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 13,270,517 shares.The stock last traded at $71.11 and had previously closed at $70.17.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at $926,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,753,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 519.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.