Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Graham Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. Graham has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $34.72.

Get Graham alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Graham by 8,163.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.