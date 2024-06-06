Gordian Advisors LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,041,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VCSH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.18. 576,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.258 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

