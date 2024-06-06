Gordian Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 16.2% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,957,000 after purchasing an additional 171,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $263.66. 582,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $263.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

