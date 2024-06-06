Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.07

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIEGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 13511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

