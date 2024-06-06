Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Shares Down 5.9%

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (CVE:GPY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 201,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 137,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Golden Predator Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$27.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Golden Predator Mining Company Profile

Golden Predator Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc properties. Its principal property is the Brewery Creek project covering an area of 180 square kilometers located in northwestern Yukon.



