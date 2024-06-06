Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Shares Down 5.9%

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (CVE:GPY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 201,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 137,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Golden Predator Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$27.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Golden Predator Mining Company Profile
Golden Predator Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc properties. Its principal property is the Brewery Creek project covering an area of 180 square kilometers located in northwestern Yukon.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Predator Mining
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Predator Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Predator Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.