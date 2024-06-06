Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Trading Up 0.9%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 50,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 149,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 20.69 and a current ratio of 21.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a market cap of C$200.89 million and a P/E ratio of -20.74.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.
