Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Stock Price Down 4%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 3,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 630,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

