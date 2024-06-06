GlobalData (LON:DATA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $130.50

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 130.50 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.90), with a volume of 67394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.84).

GlobalData Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 193.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get GlobalData alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GlobalData

In other GlobalData news, insider Graham Lilley bought 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £19,468.04 ($24,943.04). 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.