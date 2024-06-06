GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.340-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $733.0 million-$737.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.7 million. GitLab also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.34-0.37 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $44.89 on Thursday. GitLab has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.44.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $142,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
