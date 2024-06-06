Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Sells C$161,200.13 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total transaction of C$161,200.13.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$52.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of C$36.42 and a 52-week high of C$52.80.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of C$938.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$956.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.0599002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

