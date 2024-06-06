GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Down 4.4%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $30.56. 801,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,008,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 4.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.87.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GigaCloud Technology

In other news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,453,279 shares of company stock worth $49,256,053. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCT. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,895,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.