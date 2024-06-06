GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. CIBC upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

