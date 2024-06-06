Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.99

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 180879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.95 and a beta of -0.12.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.