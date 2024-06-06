GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading 4% Higher

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.15. 223,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,657,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Get GDS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDS

GDS Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.21 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,290,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,928,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 773,378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $6,952,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.