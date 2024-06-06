Gaimin (GMRX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $25.70 Million

Gaimin (GMRX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaimin has a market cap of $25.70 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gaimin’s launch date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00388205 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,230,437.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

