Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $35,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.16. 2,474,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,176. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.