Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 18,500 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Curtiss-Wright worth $29,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 142,863 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,166 shares of company stock worth $6,890,277 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CW traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $277.84. 139,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,365. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $163.62 and a one year high of $286.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

