Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Edison International worth $30,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,986. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $77.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

