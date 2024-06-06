Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,340,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $32,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

KGC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. 14,291,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,789,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.