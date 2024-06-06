Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 46,424 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,424 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Capri worth $23,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

CPRI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.95. 1,701,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,093. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

