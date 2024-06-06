Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 11,700 Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Sphere Entertainment worth $22,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPHR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.76. 411,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,904. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $618,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

