Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 103,382 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,382 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $27,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 22,986,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,159,990. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

