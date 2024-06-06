Gabelli Funds LLC Has $34.41 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $34,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 769.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 80,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $103.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,890. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Get Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.