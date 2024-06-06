Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

VZ stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,961,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,189,084. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

