GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $249,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 156.8% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Newmont Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,108,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,510,495. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

