GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Cuts Position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.60% of Bancroft Fund worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCV. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 92,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,558 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Bancroft Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bancroft Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. 39,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,737. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $479,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.