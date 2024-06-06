G999 (G999) One Day Trading Volume Tops $281.23

G999 (G999) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $281.23 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00051359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000981 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

