G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $31.30

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.30, but opened at $30.30. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 102,504 shares traded.

GIII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 13.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 217.4% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

