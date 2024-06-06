FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) CFO Rose Sparks Buys 5,000 Shares

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) CFO Rose Sparks purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,283 shares in the company, valued at $83,881.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FutureFuel Trading Up 1.9 %

FF opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $194.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.63.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $58.28 million for the quarter.

FutureFuel Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 821.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

