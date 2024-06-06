Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading Down 0.6%

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 1,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Freedom Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Freedom Financial alerts:

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.