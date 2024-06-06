Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.50

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.