Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.92

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

