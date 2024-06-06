Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.570-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$850.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.8 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.400 EPS.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $14.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,991,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day moving average is $178.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.44.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

