Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $17.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,715. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 1-year low of $106.21 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,330,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

