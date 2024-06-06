Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,344,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Five Below were worth $499,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Five Below by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $14.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,543,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

