First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

First United Stock Performance

Shares of First United stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.80. First United has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get First United alerts:

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. First United had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

About First United

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of First United by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 160,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.