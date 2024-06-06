First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
First United Stock Performance
Shares of First United stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.80. First United has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. First United had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About First United
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.
